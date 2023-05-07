Yeshua (Jesus) Is The Only Way, Truth, and Life / John 3:16

God, our Father in Heaven, loves us immensely. His greatest gift to humankind, His Son, Jesus Christ, reflects that love. John 3:16 in the Bible describes God's love and His plan for the salvation and deliverance of His children from the power of darkness and death.

Main Website: https://crossingjordan.com/

E-commerce Store Link Is: https://crossingjordan.com/shop

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossingjordan77

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossingjordan8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crossing.jordan777/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/crossingjordan/