Yeshua (Jesus) Is The Only Way, Truth, and Life / John 3:16
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Published Yesterday |

God, our Father in Heaven, loves us immensely. His greatest gift to humankind, His Son, Jesus Christ, reflects that love. John 3:16 in the Bible describes God's love and His plan for the salvation and deliverance of His children from the power of darkness and death.

