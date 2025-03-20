WAR WITH IRAN: TRUMP MARCHES TO ISRAEL'S DRUMBEAT

✡️✡️✡️





KIM IVERSEN





TRUMP CERTAINLY IS SHOWING HIS TRUE COLORS NOW & DOESN'T APOLOGIZE FOR ANY OF IT. HE'S TOLD YOU FOR YEAR'S HE WAS A SNAKE BE YOU REFUSED TO HEAR IT. DUMBASS BRAINWASHED MAGA MORON'S SUPPORT THE MURDER OF INNOCENT WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN PALESTINE AND GAZA. TRUMP IS KEEPING THEM FROM GETTING FOOD AND WATER NOW TOO. WHO WILL BE ABLE TO STOP THIS PSYCHOPATH? ALL THESE ZIONIST JEWS NEED TO BE DELT WITH!





kyto COMMENTED 👇

Trump Marches To Israel's Drumbeat , it wont do him any good,,americans you have a jew zio problem,,, and its not your for your benefit,, you will be sent to the meat grinder for these, A, holes¡¡ LET THEM ISLAMICS AND ZIOJEWS FIGHT IT OUT,,,





💥💥💥





MATTHEW 24:7

And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

✝️✝️✝️