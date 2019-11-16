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Medieval Reaper - was done on my IPad by Jeff Olp
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4 views • November 16, 2019
I was trying to capture the art look from old medieval books. It is a step by step drawing using the IPen for IPad. Enjoy. Got and questions drop me a line at [email protected]
I have prints made of my digital art also.
I have prints made of my digital art also.
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