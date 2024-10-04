Washingtons ghost - Elite panic is exactly what’s happening right now





Epstein – who with his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked children to be raped by politicians, businessmen and royalty – visited Bill Clinton at the Executive Mansion over the course of three years. The Clintons didn’t waste any time bringing Epstein into the inner sanctum. The first invitation came just one month after Clinton’s inauguration in January 1993.





Talk about priorities.





The logs show Epstein showing up on 14 separate days, even making two mysterious visits in a single day on three different occasions.





The disclosure puts renewed scrutiny on Clinton’s friendship with Epstein, who was known to have flown the former president on his private jet – known as the ‘Lolita Express’ – dozens of times after he left office, with those close to Epstein issuing horrific reports of Clinton’s behavior on these trips.





So is there any truth to the allegations? Mainstream media has been operating as a branch of the Democrat Party’s PR department for years now, so there is no point listening to them about anything. But there was a time in the past when the occasional nugget of truth would be allowed to slip out between the wall-to-wall propaganda.





Take, for instance, this NBC news report that Hillary Clinton, while she was Obama’s secretary of state, shut down an investigation into an elite pedophile ring in the State Department. According to the report presented by Chuck Todd, Clinton shut down the investigation in order to avoid scandal and protect the careers of high ranking officials.





NBC even provided internal State Department memos to back up claims of the Hillary Clinton elite pedophile ring cover-up.





The NBC News report is disturbing enough, but what happened after NBC broadcast news of the Clinton “cover up” is perhaps even more disturbing.





The network deleted the footage and social media networks blacklisted the video from their platforms. Chuck Todd, who presented the report, has refused thousands of requests for comment. Nobody at NBC or the mainstream media wants to acknowledge the report even went to air.





And it gets even worse. Fact checkers including Politifact and Factcheck.org and have been employed to deny the undeniable, claiming as one that NBC did not report that Hillary Clinton “covered up” evidence of a pedophile ring in the State Department.





Breathtaking. And the fact check from Factcheck.org is even more shameless. Claiming that NBC did not say Hillary Clinton was involved in the cover up. Shameless.





How convenient for Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile clients that the powers that be continue to protect them from scrutiny. In future generations, Prince Andrew’s close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein will probably be airbrushed from history by Big Media, with those who remember the facts derided as conspiracy loons.





Unfortunately for the fact checkers, there are plenty of real, living people in the world who won’t forget or forgive.





The fact is child predators disguised as political leaders and philanthropic organizations are coming for our children and mainstream media — and fact checkers — are covering up their crimes.





How far are you willing to let them go before you draw a line in the sand and say, “this far, no further!”?





