Try To Grasp Eternity

People have this nasty habit called procrastination; I’ll worry about that when the time comes?





Ecc 3:12 I know that there is no good in them, but for a man to rejoice, and to do good in his life. Ecc 3:13 And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labor, it is the gift of God.





God wants You to enjoy your life, you work hard, save up for the things you want, there is nothing wrong with that, it is a gift of God.





Just don’t get so busy that You forget those around you that could use a little help, and don’t forget that one day it will all end?





Ecc 8:8 There is no man that hath power over the spirit to retain the spirit; neither hath he power in the day of death:





Everything in life that you worked for all your possessions, all gone, with the exception of all the wealth you send on ahead?



