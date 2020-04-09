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You Don't Need Us!
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56 views • April 09, 2020
You don't need us! Don't look to us for all the answers, look to Jesus. Christian teachers can be a helpful source of spiritual input, but ultimately a good teacher will point you back to Jesus' teachings and our Father in heaven. It's his kingdom, power, and glory that needs to remain the focus of our lives, and not any human personality or religious counterfeit.
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