'End-Time Signs: Lawlessness, Abomination of Desolation'

Lawlessness is growing throughout the world. Eventually there will come a time when a man the Bible describes as the 'man of lawlessness' will arise in the earth. How far are we from that particular day, no one knows. All we can say, is that we are rapidly moving toward it. There will also come a day when an 'abomination of desolation' will be set up in the holy place. Jesus has got to be referring to a rebuilt Temple in Jerusalem. Unfortunately when THAT day comes, Jesus' advice was for everyone in Judea to run to the hills AND not go back home to retrieve anything because there will be a time of unparalleled tribulation breaking out which the world will never have ever experienced. What else can we learn from Jesus' words in Matthew 24:12-22? Much.