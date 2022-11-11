Create New Account
New York State Election Fraud Caught on Camera - STATEWIDE - It appears they made up the Numbers, then Cut-and-Pasted them into the District Reporting statewide.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 days ago

This was from 'Hal Turner', halturnerradioshow.com, with his description and comment below, on November 9, 2022..

New York State Election Fraud Caught on Camera - STATEWIDE!The TWO minute video below shows the proof: New York State's Gubernatorial Election vote totals appear to be completely FRAUDULENT.   See for yourselves.

Apparently, there is no connection to reality -- AT ALL -- in New York State's Gubernatorial Election.  It appears they made up the numbers, then cut-and-pasted them into the District Reporting statewide.

This appears to me, to be a crime.

It also appears to me that the Governor has not been duly elected and cannot lawfully serve.


