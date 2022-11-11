New York State Election Fraud Caught on Camera - STATEWIDE - It appears they made up the Numbers, then Cut-and-Pasted them into the District Reporting statewide.

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This was from 'Hal Turner', halturnerradioshow.com, with his description and comment below, on November 9, 2022..
New York State Election Fraud Caught on Camera - STATEWIDE!The TWO minute video below shows the proof: New York State's Gubernatorial Election vote totals appear to be completely FRAUDULENT. See for yourselves.
Apparently, there is no connection to reality -- AT ALL -- in New York State's Gubernatorial Election. It appears they made up the numbers, then cut-and-pasted them into the District Reporting statewide.
This appears to me, to be a crime.
It also appears to me that the Governor has not been duly elected and cannot lawfully serve.