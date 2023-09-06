Create New Account
CDC Cover-up Exposed: CDC Hid Hundreds of Hospital Reports Showing Vax is Causing Myocarditis
The New American
A look at the CDC cover-up of the vaccine causing myocarditis and the war on Ivermectin. Also, I deal with your pain and give you a glimpse of my pain.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - Dr Peter McCullough on the CDC hiding reports of the vaccine causing myocarditis 

https://americasvoice.news/video/68405/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW - Dr. Pierre Kory - Author of "The War on Ivermectin"

https://americasvoice.news/video/68373/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

