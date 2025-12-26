Everyone Warned Us Not To Put Our Kids in a Public School in El Salvador

Everyone warned us not to do it. They said it was unsafe, chaotic, and outdated. But one year later… this experience changed everything — for our children, and for us.

What happens when you take three Canadian kids — raised in comfort, English schools, and endless resources — and drop them into a Spanish-only public school in El Salvador?

Everyone told us we were crazy. They warned us that Salvadoran public schools were unsafe, underfunded, and academically behind. But one year later, we’ve discovered something no one told us: growth doesn’t happen in comfort zones.

In this video, we share our honest one-year review of public school life in El Salvador — from language barriers, friends, and teachers, to discipline, academics, and President Bukele’s education reforms. You’ll also hear directly from our kids about how they adapted, what shocked them, what they loved, and what they learned the hard way.

This is not a travel vlog — it’s a story about resilience, courage, and rediscovering what education really means.

📍 Location

Filmed in El Salvador, featuring local public schools, students, and family experiences in El Salvador and surrounding areas.





💰 Currency

USD ($) — El Salvador uses the US dollar.





🕒 Timeline

This video covers our family’s first full school year (2025) in a Salvadoran public school — our one-year review and honest reflection by children and parents.





🔑 Key Takeaways

Honest review of public education in El Salvador

How our Canadian kids adapted to a Spanish-speaking school

Real talk: bullying, academics, language learning, and culture shock

What we learned about discipline and respect in Salvadoran schools

Insights on Bukele’s “Two Schools a Day” program

Tips for expat parents considering public schools abroad





💬 About the Channel

We’re a Canadian family living in El Salvador — documenting our journey, challenges, and discoveries as we build a new life in Latin America. From education to freedom, cost of living, and cultural life, we share what it’s really like living abroad.





