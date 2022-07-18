A brief History on Voice of God Psychotronic Weapons and Psychic Subversion

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Jim Crenshaw
This video goes over Voice To Skull, Voice Of God and Weaponized RF. In other words they are screwing around at this point with mass mind control and have tested it on the American people.
Source: Lookoutfa Charlie 240 on 152news.net
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fQguhOCscZ2L/