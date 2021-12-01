G.Maxwell Trial: FAA Accidentally Releases 700+ Unknown Epstein Flights? 2021

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Psa 7:15NLT They dig a deep pit to trap others, then fall into it themselves.



Psa 9:15NLT The nations have fallen into the pit they dug for others. Their own feet have been caught in the trap they set.



Psa_55:23NLT But thou, O God, shalt bring them down into the pit of destruction: bloody and deceitful men shall not live out half their days; but I will trust in thee.



Gal 6:7 Don't be misled—you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.

Gal 6:8 Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit.



Psa 2:4 But the One who rules in heaven laughs. The Lord scoffs at them.



Psa 37:12 The wicked plot against the godly; they snarl at them in defiance.

Psa 37:13 But the Lord just laughs, for He sees their day of judgment coming.

Psa 37:14 The wicked draw their swords and string their bows to kill the poor and the oppressed, to slaughter those who do right.

Psa 37:15 But their swords will stab their own hearts, and their bows will be broken.

Psa 37:16 It is better to be godly and have little than to be evil and rich.



Psa 52:1 For the choir director: A psalm of David, regarding the time Doeg the Edomite said to Saul, "David has gone to see Ahimelech." Why do you boast about your crimes, great warrior? Don't you realize God's justice continues forever?

Psa 52:2 All day long you plot destruction. Your tongue cuts like a sharp razor; you're an expert at telling lies.

Psa 52:3 You love evil more than good and lies more than truth. Interlude

Psa 52:4 You love to destroy others with your words, you liar!

Psa 52:5 But God will strike you down once and for all. He will pull you from your home and uproot you from the land of the living. Interlude

Psa 52:6 The righteous will see it and be amazed. They will laugh and say,

Psa 52:7 "Look what happens to mighty warriors who do not trust in God. They trust their wealth instead and grow more and more bold in their wickedness."