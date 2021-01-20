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Founding Four: First Inaugurals from Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison
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40 views • January 20, 2021
How did the Founders treat an inaugural address? We can get a pretty good idea from their own words: Adherence to the Constitution, peace, principles - and more. An overview of the first addresses of 4 leading founders - who were also the first four presidents under the Constitution for the United States.
Path to Liberty: January 20, 2021
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Path to Liberty: January 20, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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