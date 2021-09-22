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Predictive Programming: 1979 German Movie "The Hamburg Syndrome" Looks Like Modern Day COVID-19 Pandemic
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133 views • September 22, 2021
A deadly epidemic breaks out in Hamburg. The victims fall dead out of the blue and adopt an embryonic posture. In one scene a doctor who autopsies the dead has his say: "Three days ago it was 12, the day before yesterday 57 and now we don't have any more space. Politicians and the military intervene, set up quarantine stations and develop a vaccine, which, however, carries high risks. Normal public life has come to a complete standstill, people only dare to go out onto the often deserted streets with face masks and, in some cases, self-made protective suits. There are rigorous travel restrictions, all those who have stayed in the vicinity of infected people are placed in strictly guarded quarantine and the "patient zero" search is feverishly on for the outbreak of the epidemic. Watch as movie from 1979 looks exactly like the modern day COVID pandemic.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614a2ae6d1261b02648b45c2
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614a2ae6d1261b02648b45c2
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