https://gettr.com/post/p2718qi34f1
01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: It is crucial that the Americans take a vested interest in and act on the fact that the CCP has been hijacking the US government system, judicial system, law enforcement, and rule of law.
01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：因为中共已经劫持了美国的政府系统，司法系统，执法系统和公正法治，对此美国人要给予切身关注并采取行动，这是至关重要的
