© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boris Epshteyn: NY and CA Must Be Looked at for Voter Fraud
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • May 21, 2021
Epshteyn says election audits should not be limited to swing states.
“The efforts by Perkins Coie and their evil genius Marc Elias, they are widespread,” he said. “They are not just the states in the middle. New York has to be looked at. California needs to be looked at.”
“The efforts by Perkins Coie and their evil genius Marc Elias, they are widespread,” he said. “They are not just the states in the middle. New York has to be looked at. California needs to be looked at.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.