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Giuliani: AZ Recounted Fraudulent Ballots 3 Times, Up to 80,000 Illegal Aliens Voted
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414 views • May 28, 2021
The recounts in Arizona merely recounted fraudulent ballots, of which between 30,000 and 80,000 were cast by illegal aliens, Giuliani said.
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