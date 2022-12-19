Create New Account
Watch the Water
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
Published a day ago |

Watch the Water

The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bio weapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.

