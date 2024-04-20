Create New Account
Watch Al-Quds Brigade Meticulously Prepare Missiles for Zionist Scum
CreeperStatus
19 Subscribers
53 views
Published Saturday

Watch Al-Quds Brigade Meticulously Prepare Missiles for Zionist Scum


Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of preparation... training... and launching a missile salvo that bombed Zionist settlements and military concentrations. 2024/04/20


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,

Keywords
israeljewspalestineriflesnipergazahamasstatusidfscenescreepersnipingigfceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraeliofalqudscreeperstatusalaqsafloodcreeper statusalqassam

