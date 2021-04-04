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CDC Owns Patents On Ebola & Vaccines, Was Covid Just A Test Drive?
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132 views • April 04, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Hawaii sucks - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hawaii-unveils-covid-passports-inter-island-travel
CDC owns Ebola - https://www.minds.com/BruceIA57/blog/cdc-is-not-a-federal-agency-just-like-the-federal-reserve-no-663476747513110537
CDC has patents on vaccines - https://nworeport.me/2018/07/02/robert-kennedy-jr-cdc-is-a-privately-owned-vaccine-company/
Ebola for the kill shot - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/covid-lockdowns-are-preparation-what-coming-next
270 vaccines in development - http://phrma-docs.phrma.org/sites/default/files/pdf/Vaccines_2013.pdf
CDC largest lease holder - https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/03/the-cdcs-illegal-ineffective-eviction-moratorium/
Former Pfizer says it's evil - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/former-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-on-experimental-covid-injections-i-have-absolutely-no-doubt-that-we-are-in-the-presence-of-evil/
Science says vaxx don't work - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/vasko-kohlmayer/the-great-vaccine-scam-even-establishment-experts-and-scientists-admit-the-jabs-are-ineffective/
J&J bad batch of vaxx = incompetence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9424827/15-million-doses-J-J-vaccine-ruined-ingredient-mix-up.html
Stupid People - https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-five-universal-laws-of-human-stupidity?utm_source=pocket-newtab
Black women can't lose weight because of racism - https://twitter.com/LabourAreToast/status/1378296902362488833
10 radical rules destroying America - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/04/01/10-radical-new-rules-that-are-changing-america/?u
MLB is full woke - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-mlb-caves-to-biden-will-move-all-star-game-after-new-georgia-law-makes-it-harder-for-democrats-to-cheat/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Tell them to fuck off - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/04/01/the-culture-wars-are-escalating-and-republicans-can-stop-being-cowards-or-go-home-n353862
FCC goes full propaganda - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79608/feds-plan-to-broadcast-government-propaganda-to-streaming.html
More lefty lunacy down under - https://generaldispatch.news/2021/04/01/school-in-australia-forces-children-to-apologize-for-sexual-acts-they-did-not-commit/
Phony lefty rides bike to work - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/wow-bs-caught-video-pete-buttigieg-gas-guzzling-suburban-drop-off-couple-blocks-work-can-ride-bike-cameras-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1378077171315400705
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 10 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Hawaii sucks - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/hawaii-unveils-covid-passports-inter-island-travel
CDC owns Ebola - https://www.minds.com/BruceIA57/blog/cdc-is-not-a-federal-agency-just-like-the-federal-reserve-no-663476747513110537
CDC has patents on vaccines - https://nworeport.me/2018/07/02/robert-kennedy-jr-cdc-is-a-privately-owned-vaccine-company/
Ebola for the kill shot - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/covid-lockdowns-are-preparation-what-coming-next
270 vaccines in development - http://phrma-docs.phrma.org/sites/default/files/pdf/Vaccines_2013.pdf
CDC largest lease holder - https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/03/the-cdcs-illegal-ineffective-eviction-moratorium/
Former Pfizer says it's evil - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/former-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-on-experimental-covid-injections-i-have-absolutely-no-doubt-that-we-are-in-the-presence-of-evil/
Science says vaxx don't work - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/vasko-kohlmayer/the-great-vaccine-scam-even-establishment-experts-and-scientists-admit-the-jabs-are-ineffective/
J&J bad batch of vaxx = incompetence - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9424827/15-million-doses-J-J-vaccine-ruined-ingredient-mix-up.html
Stupid People - https://getpocket.com/explore/item/the-five-universal-laws-of-human-stupidity?utm_source=pocket-newtab
Black women can't lose weight because of racism - https://twitter.com/LabourAreToast/status/1378296902362488833
10 radical rules destroying America - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/04/01/10-radical-new-rules-that-are-changing-america/?u
MLB is full woke - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-mlb-caves-to-biden-will-move-all-star-game-after-new-georgia-law-makes-it-harder-for-democrats-to-cheat/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Tell them to fuck off - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/04/01/the-culture-wars-are-escalating-and-republicans-can-stop-being-cowards-or-go-home-n353862
FCC goes full propaganda - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79608/feds-plan-to-broadcast-government-propaganda-to-streaming.html
More lefty lunacy down under - https://generaldispatch.news/2021/04/01/school-in-australia-forces-children-to-apologize-for-sexual-acts-they-did-not-commit/
Phony lefty rides bike to work - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/wow-bs-caught-video-pete-buttigieg-gas-guzzling-suburban-drop-off-couple-blocks-work-can-ride-bike-cameras-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1378077171315400705
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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