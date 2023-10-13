Rob Schneider & Adam Carolla on Why the Corporate Press Protects Biden's Corruption

"A friend of mine is a Fortune 500 CEO. He had met with the editor-in-chief of the New York Times before the last election...and he said 'I consider it my moral imperative to make sure that Trump is not elected'."





