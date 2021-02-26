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ALAN SABROSKY & USS LIBERTY SURVIVOR PHIL TOURNEY DISCUSS HOW ISRAEL MURDERED THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS
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30 views • February 26, 2021
This Is the Full Length Interview (Near 1 Hour) of Alan Sabrosky and Phil Tourney Discussing the Grotesque History of Israel Slaughtering Americans in Numerous This Is the Full Length Interview (1 Hour) of Alan Sabrosky and Phil Tourney Discussing the Grotesque History of Israel Slaughtering Americans in Numerous Documented False Flag Attacks Yet Has the Nerve to Parade Itself as an "Ally", This Interview Reveals Why Nothing Could Be Further From the Truth and Israel Are Set on a Mission to Eventually Destroy America, the Uss Liberty Attacks and 9/11 Are Discussed Amongst Other Topics. This Needs to Be Heard by Everyone in America and Western Civilization.
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