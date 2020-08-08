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Donald Trump Just Said Something Strange! - A Must Video
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624 views • August 08, 2020
Posted by 1776Reloaded.org: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
America is being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be a Founding fathers created Government! The Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV created in accord with foundations of our nation, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp engaged in RICO masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government!
Is Trump trying to restore Lawful Government and expose the Criminals that did this to us?
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Original upload by End Time Productions
Published by 1776Reloaded for this article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/08/breaking-news-breathtaking-video-may-show-israel-missile-attack-on-beirut-according-to-vt-original-vt-caption-case-closed-infrared-video-reveals-details-of-israeli-nuclear-missile-9028.html
See BIN Link hear: https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/08/donald-trump-just-said-something-strange-a-must-video-3536976.html
America is being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be a Founding fathers created Government! The Federal Gov IS NOT A FEDERAL GOV created in accord with foundations of our nation, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp engaged in RICO masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government!
Is Trump trying to restore Lawful Government and expose the Criminals that did this to us?
#################################
Original upload by End Time Productions
Published by 1776Reloaded for this article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/08/breaking-news-breathtaking-video-may-show-israel-missile-attack-on-beirut-according-to-vt-original-vt-caption-case-closed-infrared-video-reveals-details-of-israeli-nuclear-missile-9028.html
See BIN Link hear: https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/08/donald-trump-just-said-something-strange-a-must-video-3536976.html
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