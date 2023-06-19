Day 7 - Vacation July 7, 2019 Leeds Castle

Today we visited Leeds Castle in Kent UK. the grounds were amazing and there was so much wild life. We saw many different breeds of ducks, swans, pigeons and many other birds. The plant life was pretty amazing too. If you know what that tree with the white flowers is called please comment below.
