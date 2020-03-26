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Juicing to Fight Cancer: The Best Way to Get All the Right Nutrients | Liana Werner-Gray at The Truth About Cancer Live 2017
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74 views • March 26, 2020
Join us for the 3rd and final part of Liana Werner-Gray's presentation at the TTAC LIVE Event in 2017!
If you missed Part 1 & 2, be sure to catch up! Find Part 1 here: [bit.ly/liana-werner-gray-pt1] & Part 2 [bit.ly/liana-werner-gray-pt2]. Liana shares her story of an unhealthy diet which ultimately led to a dangerous tumor. In this clip, discover how she used juicing to fight cancer. Watch to find out what happened to her tumor!
Find out more about juicing benefits and how juicing is used to detox the gut. Next, we'll learn which ingredients make juice more alkaline. Plus, discover how juicing can help us stay both happy and healthy.
After the video, learn even more about how to juice here: bit.ly/how-to-juice.
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About Liana Werner-Gray
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When Liana moved to Brisbane City to continue her studies, she began indulging in a fast-paced, junk food lifestyle. She soon found herself in a 5-year vicious binge eating cycle, and an addiction to sugar. After a huge wake-up call, she gave herself a new challenge: to eat only foods straight from nature for 365 days. The blog she wrote in during this challenge turned into 2 published books, "The Earth Diet" and "10-Minute Recipes". They both became #1 in multiple categories on Amazon in eight different countries.
Website: https://www.theearthdiet.com/meet-liana/
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About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
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On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-2017-LE.
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
TTAC co-founder Ty Bollinger traveled the country and the globe and sat down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
You can watch Episode 1 & 2 of A Global Quest NOW for FREE by following this link: http://bit.ly/agq-episodes-free
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
If you missed Part 1 & 2, be sure to catch up! Find Part 1 here: [bit.ly/liana-werner-gray-pt1] & Part 2 [bit.ly/liana-werner-gray-pt2]. Liana shares her story of an unhealthy diet which ultimately led to a dangerous tumor. In this clip, discover how she used juicing to fight cancer. Watch to find out what happened to her tumor!
Find out more about juicing benefits and how juicing is used to detox the gut. Next, we'll learn which ingredients make juice more alkaline. Plus, discover how juicing can help us stay both happy and healthy.
After the video, learn even more about how to juice here: bit.ly/how-to-juice.
-----------------------------------------
About Liana Werner-Gray
-----------------------------------------
When Liana moved to Brisbane City to continue her studies, she began indulging in a fast-paced, junk food lifestyle. She soon found herself in a 5-year vicious binge eating cycle, and an addiction to sugar. After a huge wake-up call, she gave herself a new challenge: to eat only foods straight from nature for 365 days. The blog she wrote in during this challenge turned into 2 published books, "The Earth Diet" and "10-Minute Recipes". They both became #1 in multiple categories on Amazon in eight different countries.
Website: https://www.theearthdiet.com/meet-liana/
---------------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
---------------------------------------------------------
On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-2017-LE.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
TTAC co-founder Ty Bollinger traveled the country and the globe and sat down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
You can watch Episode 1 & 2 of A Global Quest NOW for FREE by following this link: http://bit.ly/agq-episodes-free
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
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