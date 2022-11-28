Create New Account
Watch Street Lights Scanning Vehicles, Video Microscopy of Nano Computer Chips and Luciferase in Vaccinated Blood
This video shows a city's street lights scanning vehicles, included is a video of professional disassembling the new type of street light (with credit given to a tik Tok post by Jaxlovesjesus3) and how the street lights link to the nano computer chips and Luciferase found in video microscopy of vaccinated blood. 

vaccinesgenocidedepopulationblood clotsstreet lightsnano botsluciferasemrnahydrogelgraphenegraphene oxidelipid nano gelblucifer city street lights

