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Senator Scott Jensen speaks out about being investigated
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30 views • July 12, 2020
Produced by Senator Scott Jensen and posted by Shula Oudean on YouTube on 6 Jul, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK7P6IbARzo
Senator Scott Jensen is being investigated for comparing COVID-19 to influenza and for telling the public about orders to label unconfirmed COVID-19 deaths as COVID-19.
Senator Scott Jensen is being investigated for comparing COVID-19 to influenza and for telling the public about orders to label unconfirmed COVID-19 deaths as COVID-19.
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