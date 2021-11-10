© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worlds First 'Climate Change' Health Diagnosis & Crashing The Economy Is The Plan
Follow
2
Share
Report
241 views • November 10, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Why is the presidential seal blurred out - https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1457036684760072193
This was always about power and control - https://summit.news/2021/11/08/video-al-gores-latest-solution-to-climate-change-is-mass-surveillance/
Here we go, health problem diagnosed as climate change - https://newspunch.com/canadian-woman-is-diagnosed-as-suffering-from-climate-change/
Someone finally asks the right question, are they doing this on purpose - https://endoftheamericandream.com/is-joe-biden-killing-the-u-s-economy-on-purpose/
MSNBC goes full gaslight, says inflation is a good thing - https://humansarefree.com/2021/11/msnbc-gaslights-inflation-good-thing.html
Everything is racist to these psychopaths - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-buttigieg-highway-underpasses-are-racist/
Where to get covid advice - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1457755540893966337
Is Newsom covering up vaxx injury - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gov-gavin-newsom-moderna-booster-vaccine/
MIT guy says it's probably bells palsy - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-out-of-sight-likely
Has Newsom been found - https://twitter.com/jenvanlaar/status/1457908543709855748
This woman is not pulling her punches - https://twitter.com/pamelae28888080/status/1457485848681885702
Anybody starting to see a pattern - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html
Bayer executive admits vaxx is gene therapy - https://twitter.com/Lucia_nurse_74/status/1457573547107311617
FDA still can't say aluminium levels is safe in kid vaxx - https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/fda-still-cannot-confirm-level-of-aluminum-adjuvant-in-vaccines-injected-into-babies/
Is this a set up to bring down Project Veritas - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ashley-biden-diary-bait-kill-project-veritas/
Prosecutors care more about winning than finding out the facts - https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1457778454062006277
This is a crime, will the FBI do anything, no - https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1457775003588460545
Judge issues warning, jury will convict to be left alone - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rittenhouse-jurors-filmed-outside-courthouse/
Seems like a legit cause for taxpayer money - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10173333/Taxpayers-foot-bill-government-spends-3m-research-problems-pregnant-men.html
Is it really a woman or someone pretending to be a woman - https://taskandpurpose.com/news/army-sniper-course-woman-first/
Impressing the ladies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nr_lxZDDj_s
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458137632790048768
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Why is the presidential seal blurred out - https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1457036684760072193
This was always about power and control - https://summit.news/2021/11/08/video-al-gores-latest-solution-to-climate-change-is-mass-surveillance/
Here we go, health problem diagnosed as climate change - https://newspunch.com/canadian-woman-is-diagnosed-as-suffering-from-climate-change/
Someone finally asks the right question, are they doing this on purpose - https://endoftheamericandream.com/is-joe-biden-killing-the-u-s-economy-on-purpose/
MSNBC goes full gaslight, says inflation is a good thing - https://humansarefree.com/2021/11/msnbc-gaslights-inflation-good-thing.html
Everything is racist to these psychopaths - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-buttigieg-highway-underpasses-are-racist/
Where to get covid advice - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1457755540893966337
Is Newsom covering up vaxx injury - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gov-gavin-newsom-moderna-booster-vaccine/
MIT guy says it's probably bells palsy - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-out-of-sight-likely
Has Newsom been found - https://twitter.com/jenvanlaar/status/1457908543709855748
This woman is not pulling her punches - https://twitter.com/pamelae28888080/status/1457485848681885702
Anybody starting to see a pattern - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html
Bayer executive admits vaxx is gene therapy - https://twitter.com/Lucia_nurse_74/status/1457573547107311617
FDA still can't say aluminium levels is safe in kid vaxx - https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/fda-still-cannot-confirm-level-of-aluminum-adjuvant-in-vaccines-injected-into-babies/
Is this a set up to bring down Project Veritas - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ashley-biden-diary-bait-kill-project-veritas/
Prosecutors care more about winning than finding out the facts - https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1457778454062006277
This is a crime, will the FBI do anything, no - https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1457775003588460545
Judge issues warning, jury will convict to be left alone - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rittenhouse-jurors-filmed-outside-courthouse/
Seems like a legit cause for taxpayer money - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10173333/Taxpayers-foot-bill-government-spends-3m-research-problems-pregnant-men.html
Is it really a woman or someone pretending to be a woman - https://taskandpurpose.com/news/army-sniper-course-woman-first/
Impressing the ladies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nr_lxZDDj_s
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458137632790048768
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.