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Worlds First 'Climate Change' Health Diagnosis & Crashing The Economy Is The Plan
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Why is the presidential seal blurred out - https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1457036684760072193

This was always about power and control - https://summit.news/2021/11/08/video-al-gores-latest-solution-to-climate-change-is-mass-surveillance/

Here we go, health problem diagnosed as climate change - https://newspunch.com/canadian-woman-is-diagnosed-as-suffering-from-climate-change/

Someone finally asks the right question, are they doing this on purpose - https://endoftheamericandream.com/is-joe-biden-killing-the-u-s-economy-on-purpose/

MSNBC goes full gaslight, says inflation is a good thing - https://humansarefree.com/2021/11/msnbc-gaslights-inflation-good-thing.html

Everything is racist to these psychopaths - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-buttigieg-highway-underpasses-are-racist/

Where to get covid advice - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1457755540893966337

Is Newsom covering up vaxx injury - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gov-gavin-newsom-moderna-booster-vaccine/

MIT guy says it's probably bells palsy - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-out-of-sight-likely

Has Newsom been found - https://twitter.com/jenvanlaar/status/1457908543709855748

This woman is not pulling her punches - https://twitter.com/pamelae28888080/status/1457485848681885702

Anybody starting to see a pattern - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html

Bayer executive admits vaxx is gene therapy - https://twitter.com/Lucia_nurse_74/status/1457573547107311617

FDA still can't say aluminium levels is safe in kid vaxx - https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/fda-still-cannot-confirm-level-of-aluminum-adjuvant-in-vaccines-injected-into-babies/

Is this a set up to bring down Project Veritas - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ashley-biden-diary-bait-kill-project-veritas/

Prosecutors care more about winning than finding out the facts - https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1457778454062006277

This is a crime, will the FBI do anything, no - https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1457775003588460545

Judge issues warning, jury will convict to be left alone - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rittenhouse-jurors-filmed-outside-courthouse/

Seems like a legit cause for taxpayer money - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10173333/Taxpayers-foot-bill-government-spends-3m-research-problems-pregnant-men.html

Is it really a woman or someone pretending to be a woman - https://taskandpurpose.com/news/army-sniper-course-woman-first/

Impressing the ladies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nr_lxZDDj_s

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458137632790048768


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The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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