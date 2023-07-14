Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Peru declares OUTBREAK of Guillain-Barre Syndrome! The jabbed Bodies are Piling up
channel image
NZ Will Remember
8 Subscribers
398 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. William Makis MD, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, discusses Guillain-Barre Syndrome and how Pfizer and Moderna will be offering a solution to the problem they created. The perfect business mode❗

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) - Neurological injury caused by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines - 12 tragic GBS cases explored (2021-2022)https://makismd.substack.com/p/guillain-barre-syndrome-gbs-neurological

Full Video on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2zvduq-peru-declares-outbreak-of-guillain-barre-syndrome-the-jabbed-bodies-are-pil.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow



Keywords
vaccineinjuriesdrwilliammakisvaxxinjuriesguillain-barresyndrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket