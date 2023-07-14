Peru declares OUTBREAK of Guillain-Barre Syndrome! The jabbed Bodies are Piling up

Dr. William Makis MD, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, discusses Guillain-Barre Syndrome and how Pfizer and Moderna will be offering a solution to the problem they created. The perfect business mode❗
Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) - Neurological injury caused by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines - 12 tragic GBS cases explored (2021-2022)https://makismd.substack.com/p/guillain-barre-syndrome-gbs-neurological
Full Video on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2zvduq-peru-declares-outbreak-of-guillain-barre-syndrome-the-jabbed-bodies-are-pil.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.