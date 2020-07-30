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Military Insider Shares His Knowledge Of Coming Disaster
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1310 views • July 30, 2020
Military Insider John Moore shares his insights from the intelligence community of the coming Asteroid / Planet-Comet disaster the earth is facing. Is Planet X / Nibiru real will we experience a pole shift and what will be the effects to the Earth and its inhabitants?
John Moore National Radio show can be heard at :
https://www.republicbroadcastingarchi...
His website:
http://thelibertyman.com/
Thank you for watching IsraeliNewslive.org
John Moore National Radio show can be heard at :
https://www.republicbroadcastingarchi...
His website:
http://thelibertyman.com/
Thank you for watching IsraeliNewslive.org
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