Five Reasons for No Rapture This Fall

The rapture has been linked to the wedding parables that are misunderstood. In Matthew 22, the invitation is scorned until “the remnant” get their city burned in verses 6,7. In Matthew 25, even the wise are asleep with lights out. In Luke 12:41, even Peter didn’t understand, asking if it was for them.

The wedding is linked to a repeat of the Exodus as suggested by Paul who “would not have [us] ignorant how that our fathers all passed through the sea…All those things happened to them for [our] examples… ends of the world.” 1Cor 10:1,11. But also “it is the glory of God to conceal a thing

In 1Thess 5:1-3 each of the phrases fits the Exodus. “The day of the Lord” is the end-time extension of “night of the Lord” when God “executed judgment” on Egypt, Exod 12:12,42. He came as a thief at night and stole Egypt’s slaves! Pharaoh was saying ‘Peace and safety’ as sudden destruction hit his chariots.

Egypt was punished for enslaving Israel and throwing their babies in the river. The US has most people in bondage to alcohol, tobacco, drugs (medical care is also bondage) and many negative lifestyles. We are more deserving of judgment than Egypt and it’s coming!

God took Israel to Sinai for a covenant to be His kingdom (Exod 19:5,6) and bride (Jer 3:14) That’s how the wedding parables fit with an opportunity for us to be part of His kingdom as well as bride. It’s what the disciples wanted in Acts 1:6,7 when Christ said it wasn’t for them to know when—they would have gone back fishing, but Paul uses the same phrase for kingdom setup (Dan 2:21; Acts 1:7, 1Thess 5:1) for us!

Paul said, “We shall all be changed…at the last trumpet.” 1Cor 15:51,52. There are 7 trumpets that span the last 7 years and they are preceded by an earthquake that initiates “the day of the Lord” when God “will shake the earth terribly.” Isa 2:12,21. That earthquake is when Muslims take Jerusalem and “the Lord shall roar from Jerusalem…the heavens and earth shall shake,” Joel 3:16, (day of the Lord context). Timelines and signs point to next spring for this and the wedding parables have Passover imagery, like “watching” (being awake was only commanded at Passover. Luke 12:37 fits Passover.)

President Erdogan of Turkey has appealed for 57 Muslim nations to siege Israel, expected next spring.

“We must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom.” Acts 14:22. Why would God rapture the last church described as “wretched, miserable, poor, blind and naked” in Rev 3:17? We need to grow.

Preachers say the rapture is to avoid wrath, but Christ said to understand the book of Daniel—he and his friends faced life or death situations. They preferred death to dishonoring God, as we must. Christ was with Daniel’s friends in the fiery furnace, miraculously spared. We may die, or be spared soon, but must pick the Bible’s picture for how it will unfold.

The highest angelic being, Lucifer, rebelled against God and wanted to have God’s power, but not His character. God could have stamped Lucifer out of existence, but then every other being would worship God from fear of extinction rather than from love for how good and great God is. So God had to allow a demonstration of both sides in a controversy between good and evil, God and devil. Isaiah 14:12-15.

Lucifer became the devil and was thrown out of heaven to earth. Eve was tricked by Satan and the plan of salvation unfolded over the centuries until Christ died to pay the penalty for our sin and because we love Him, He said, “keep my commandments” which are all reasonable guidelines for good relationships, etc.

God is “pro-choice” as long as it doesn’t break His laws. Pro-choice on abortion goes against Iife and His work of forming us in the womb, Isa 44:24. Those who want to live for themselves without equal respect for others are not safe to take to heaven, and are part of Babylon’s confused systems in our society that include education, economy, medical care, government and religion.

Babylon is described in Revelation 17 where half a dozen clues only fit the papacy which also worships Lucifer as seen here, https://youtu.be/Hpn3F6TrbEY The papacy may also be behind a plan to cause collapse of the economy seen here, https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/09/new-stew-peters-vatican-signals-worldwide-collapse-vaxx-destroys-human-reproduction-2534071.html