Dr Tom Cowan : Why Did Amazon Ban Our Book? with Sally Morell Fallon

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The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease.
Available Friday, Oct. 2nd on Dr Cowan's website: https://drtomcowan.com/books/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JsJ5PWweZY
Dr. Tom Cowan