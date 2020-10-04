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Bob The Plumber CLO2 - CDS updates ~ Sam Bushman on Liberty RoundTable!
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275 views • October 04, 2020
WHAT IS CLO2? AND WHY SHOULD I CARE? ClO2 is chlorine dioxide.
Don’t rely on the media to feed you what they decide you should know; get the facts and decide for yourself. You have the right to make an informed decision. Don’t let anybody take that from you! Affidavit Of Truth!
Don’t rely on the media to feed you what they decide you should know; get the facts and decide for yourself. You have the right to make an informed decision. Don’t let anybody take that from you! Affidavit Of Truth!
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