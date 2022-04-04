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Covid home tests distributed by US Government are poisonous
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845 views • April 04, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Can be toxic? Listen to the crap they say and how they try to play it off and play it down. If you were developing a medical treatment/kit, would common sense tell you to make sure there was not anything deadly or toxic in it or with it? Think about it. These evil bastards pushing this need to die. Source: 3am lowdown.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5qTJVyHLoNeJ/
Can be toxic? Listen to the crap they say and how they try to play it off and play it down. If you were developing a medical treatment/kit, would common sense tell you to make sure there was not anything deadly or toxic in it or with it? Think about it. These evil bastards pushing this need to die. Source: 3am lowdown.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5qTJVyHLoNeJ/
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