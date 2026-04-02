634: Monitoring the Situation (Clip)

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Physics tells us that the sheer act of witnessing an event plays a role in the outcome. Most people are helpless to change the situations we are witnessing around the world, but we feel compelled to know about their struggle, regardless of whether we can assist or not.
The American Empire uses this curiosity to manipulate the messages about these important world events in order to build support for unpopular ideas such as wars and banker bailouts. Media assets are being acquired, supply chains are being established, and the banks are getting liquidity rule changes to keep them from being insolvent. It is hard to know what to monitor the closest, as these global situations unfold towards World War 3 and energy supply shocks.
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