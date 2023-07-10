X22 REPORT Ep 3111a - The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3111a - July 9, 2023 (posted 12:07am)
The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed
The Dutch government has fallen, the people are taking it anymore. Germany bankruptcies are rising. Jobs data indicates that a recession is on its way. The world is moving away from the [CB] and they are prepared to move to gold. Gold destroys the fed.
