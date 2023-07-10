Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3111a - The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed
channel image
GalacticStorm
2057 Subscribers
Shop now
94 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3111a - July 9, 2023 (posted 12:07am)


The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

The Dutch government has fallen, the people are taking it anymore. Germany bankruptcies are rising. Jobs data indicates that a recession is on its way. The world is moving away from the [CB] and they are prepared to move to gold. Gold destroys the fed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
federal reserverecessioninflationdigital currencyimfcentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbank bail outrate hikesjob rates fall

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket