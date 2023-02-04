Join Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer in Tulsa, OK for Genesis Pt. 27 - The Process of Potential

Learn more at:

www.sheridan.church

www.jacksonlahmeyer.com

Sermon Notes:

Genesis 25:19-24

God said there were two nations in her

She gave birth though to two boys

God identified the POTENTIAL in her

God has placed things inside of you that you don't even know

He has placed potential in you

You are here on purpose, divine assignment

100 million sperm went after your mother's egg

You are here on purpose

God has placed something in you that you are to deliver to the world

You are not here to make a living and die; you are here to make a difference

God created you with a purpose and equipped you with potential to accomplish your purpose

Purpose = Why something exists

Potential = Ability to accomplish purpose

Before you live out your purpose you have to tap into your potential

Potential

Potential is a tricky word; what actually is potential

Potential is UNTAPPED POWER

Potential is not what you have accomplished

There is more in you; God never stops pulling more out of you

The one who created you knows there is more in you

God says, "Behold, I'm ready to do a NEW thing."

God is creative

God is a God of potential; He uses the word to describe himself

OMNIPOTENT

Write down 2 words

OMNI = All

POTENT = Power, Might, Ability (Potential)

Combine the words = OMNIPOTENT

Omnipotent = All Powerful, All Might, All Ability, All Potential

God is full of potential

Everything that exists was created by God

Colossians 1:16-17