Join Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer in Tulsa, OK for Genesis Pt. 27 - The Process of Potential
Learn more at:
www.sheridan.church
www.jacksonlahmeyer.com
Sermon Notes:
Genesis 25:19-24
God said there were two nations in her
She gave birth though to two boys
God identified the POTENTIAL in her
God has placed things inside of you that you don't even know
He has placed potential in you
You are here on purpose, divine assignment
100 million sperm went after your mother's egg
You are here on purpose
God has placed something in you that you are to deliver to the world
You are not here to make a living and die; you are here to make a difference
God created you with a purpose and equipped you with potential to accomplish your purpose
Purpose = Why something exists
Potential = Ability to accomplish purpose
Before you live out your purpose you have to tap into your potential
Potential
Potential is a tricky word; what actually is potential
Potential is UNTAPPED POWER
Potential is not what you have accomplished
There is more in you; God never stops pulling more out of you
The one who created you knows there is more in you
God says, "Behold, I'm ready to do a NEW thing."
God is creative
God is a God of potential; He uses the word to describe himself
OMNIPOTENT
Write down 2 words
OMNI = All
POTENT = Power, Might, Ability (Potential)
Combine the words = OMNIPOTENT
Omnipotent = All Powerful, All Might, All Ability, All Potential
God is full of potential
Everything that exists was created by God
Colossians 1:16-17
