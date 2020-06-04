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ANOTHER ANGRY WHITE GUY? - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
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43 views • June 04, 2020
Larken Rose does a great job explaining that being moral is justice, it doesn't matter about your race, politics, religion, or nationality. FREEDOM is the main objective and anything that gets in its way is an enemy of each & every human being. This is also the reason there is NO SUCH THING AS A GOOD COP, because they Serve & Protect the Government & Politicians rather than the People, the U.S. Constitution, & the Bill of Rights. The cops might "think" they are a good person when off-duty, but once again, there is NO SUCH THING AS A GOOD COP, because the job is inherently EVIL!!!! Stop fighting against each other, Wake Up, the only enemy of the people is the criminal organization(s) that enslave you & they're not even a real thing. THE GOVERNMENT corporation is the only enemy, ALWAYS has been, and ALWAYS will be. Please, DO NOT be an instigator to attacking Police Officers or the Military, but also DO NOT let them attack you. ALL humans have the RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE from others, including aggression from Cops or Military. Hopefully many more Cops & Military will Wake Up and start protecting our Freedoms rather than violating them, because Freedom is Justice, NOT the disinformation known as Law & Order from criminal Politicians. Love each other, stand together, and focus your energy against your oppressors only, not against each other -- PLEASE! Keep sharing the Truth with Cops & Military, because some of them are starting to Wake Up!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Larken & Amanda Rose on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Larken & Amanda Rose on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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