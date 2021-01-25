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Exposing The False Prophets Of Q & Trump
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94 views • January 25, 2021
Many said that on January 20, 2021 it would be Donald Trump who would be inaugurated, but it was Joe Biden. Many went further and declared it was God who told them Trump would be re-elected. It's clear they are false prophets and we'll talk about that in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/exposing-the-false-prophets-of-q-trump/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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