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You Are Trapped! This is Why Nothing Changes | Russell Brand
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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170 views • September 25, 2021
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Do you still think this is a "left/right" issue? If so, you are buying into the elite con job, that keeps them in control and the rest of us fighting the wrong "enemy". Who is the enemy? All roads lead to the World Economic Forum.

Great piece on the subject of the left/right political con, by Teodrose Fikre.

The Wisdom of Malcolm X: He was Warning Us about These Bourgeois Hustlers
Url: https://ghionjournal.com/observations-malcolm-x/

By: Russell Brand
Original url: https://youtu.be/uPmftIt-y9U

From the video description:

I spoke with Krystal Ball from Breaking Points on my Under The Skin podcast. In it we discuss how both the left and right are perpetuating this constant divide, trapping us in a state where nothing changes!
What should we do? If you want to listen to the rest of my podcast with Krystal you can here: http://apple.co/russell

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Keywords
politicsmalcolm xrussell brandthe great reset
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