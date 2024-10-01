© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Passio - Government Is Slavery
Mark Passio originally delivered this presentation at The Great Create event in Perry, GA on May 12, 2023. In this talk, Mark lays out the underlying reasons Government is an immoral institution based upon coercion and violence, thus constituting it as a form of human Slavery. Mark goes on to explain that the only truly just and moral ideological position to align oneself with is that of Abolitionism. The world-view of anyone who watches this presentation is certain to be challenged, and possibly changed forever.
Mark Passio's Web Site: