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Demo Copenhagen Denmark 23.01.2021 Part 2.
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190 views • January 24, 2021
This [s]atanic sick crimes against humanity is also going on in Denmark.
And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up?
I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
Time: 18.19.22
Location: https://goo.gl/maps/WN86R9y5MF4WLBfv7
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
- Ephesians 6:12
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
Question Everything Including This Video!
Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up?
I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
Time: 18.19.22
Location: https://goo.gl/maps/WN86R9y5MF4WLBfv7
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
- Ephesians 6:12
Please do you own research on the content in the video.
Question Everything Including This Video!
Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
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