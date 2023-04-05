Electric vehicles are not safe & effective

Electric vehicles are not safe, they're not ethical, and they're certainly not "green".

Moreover, there aren't enough resources on the entire planet to come anywhere near close to replacing every diesel and petrol vehicle with an electric vehicle.

But that's the whole point. Once diesel and petrol cars have been banned, only the rich and powerful will be able to afford to own a private vehicle, while the peasant class are reduced to walking, cycling and public transportation as their only means of travelling around their 15 minute prisons.

Mirrored @Wide Awake Media

