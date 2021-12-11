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Drink Along w #beerandgear 18 Sex Panther Double Chocolate Porter 5.0/5
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0 view • December 11, 2021
One of my absolute favorites and especially good for the fall/winter season this double chocolate porter from San Tan Brewing is a go to whenever I see it on tap. Running 6.9 ABV 20 IBUs and a smoky SRM By My Eye of 160.
On the nose she is full and rich. Hints of vanilla buried in the chocolate nasal dreamscape. Initial hit is full and rich. She starts on the tip of the tongue and expands to fill all the zones with a delicious but not overly sweet chocolate taste that bitters up nicely on the back end. She's a dirty girl who's bitterness lingers but it just makes you long for another.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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On the nose she is full and rich. Hints of vanilla buried in the chocolate nasal dreamscape. Initial hit is full and rich. She starts on the tip of the tongue and expands to fill all the zones with a delicious but not overly sweet chocolate taste that bitters up nicely on the back end. She's a dirty girl who's bitterness lingers but it just makes you long for another.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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