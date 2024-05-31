Lithium Death (2024 dark metal song)

written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:
Elon worships Satan
He'll lead you to damnation
Time to find Jesus
Its Time to find Jesus
Volcanic ash reaches the sky
Burning the man where Lithium is mined
Volcanic lightning fills the night
Tlaloc demands one more sacrifice
Feet burned in the flood of the alkaline sands
Lithium death from the burning of man
Freed from the black rock the phoenix stands
Why didn't people call to Jesus when they had the chance?
Now copper wires connect to their brain
The hive mind makes them all the same
Feet burned in the flood of the alkaline sands
Lithium death from the burning of man
