written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

Elon worships Satan

He'll lead you to damnation

Time to find Jesus

Its Time to find Jesus

Volcanic ash reaches the sky

Burning the man where Lithium is mined

Volcanic lightning fills the night

Tlaloc demands one more sacrifice

Feet burned in the flood of the alkaline sands

Lithium death from the burning of man

Freed from the black rock the phoenix stands

Why didn't people call to Jesus when they had the chance?

Now copper wires connect to their brain

The hive mind makes them all the same

Feet burned in the flood of the alkaline sands

Lithium death from the burning of man