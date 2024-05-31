Create New Account
Lithium Death (2024 dark metal song)
Six Gun Cross
Published Yesterday

written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

Elon worships Satan

He'll lead you to damnation

Time to find Jesus

Its Time to find Jesus

 

Volcanic ash reaches the sky

Burning the man where Lithium is mined

Volcanic lightning fills the night

Tlaloc demands one more sacrifice

 

Feet burned in the flood of the alkaline sands

Lithium death from the burning of man

 

Freed from the black rock the phoenix stands

Why didn't people call to Jesus when they had the chance?

Now copper wires connect to their brain

The hive mind makes them all the same

 

Feet burned in the flood of the alkaline sands

Lithium death from the burning of man

