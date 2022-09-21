⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1500, September 21, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 21, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Fire attack launched at the units from 28th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Pravdino (Kherson region) has resulted in causing casualties of over 200 persons and 21 units of military equipment.





◽️ Personnel of 4th Company from 2nd Battalion of the abovementioned formation was actually eliminated due to the fault of the commander of 28th Brigade of the AFU who had sent this unit to counter-attack towards a minefield.





💥 Fire attack launched at 3rd Battalion from 1st Presidential Brigade that made an unsuccessful attempt to counter-attack has resulted in causing casualties of over 60 persons, 4 tanks and 8 motor vehicles.





💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a high-precision attack at the provisional base of 2nd Battalion from 93rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Artyomovsk. Over 75 militants and 9 units of military equipment have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 8 AFU command posts near Artyomovsk, Svyatogorsk, Aleksandrovka, Yarovaya (Donetsk People's Republic), Kupyansk, Chervony Oskol (Kharkov region), the provisional base of Donbass nationalist group near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 68 artillery units, 147 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 12 munitions and armament depots have been destroyed near Kamenka (Kharkov region), Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 11 unmanned aerial vehicles near Staromayorskoye, Petrovskoye, Karpovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stepnoye, Bobrovy Kut, Mirolyubovka, Krasnoselskoye, Volkovskoye and Charivnoye, including 1 Bayraktar UAV near Dmitrenko (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 28 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MRLS and 3 HARM anti-radar missiles have been destroyed near Svistunovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Chernobayevka, Zavetnoye and near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 295 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,018 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 air defence missile systems, 5,052 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 841 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,405 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,743 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





⚠️ Ukrainian artillery continued launching attacks at Energodar and the territory of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.





◽️ The explosion of a Ukrainian large-calibre projectile has resulted in damaging one of the tubes that forms part of the service water system for the first security system at the fifth power plant.





◽️ Moreover, this night, Ukrainian artillery launched an attack at an electric power transmission line that runs from the fifth power plant near Energodar.





◽️ The attack at the station was launched from the firing positions of the AFU deployed near Marganets. The artillery units of the AFU were neutralised by a counter-attack.





◽️ The current radiation environment near Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.