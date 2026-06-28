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This Man Is Putting Free Bibles Into People’s Hands - Kurt Horwath | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa
Flyover Conservatives
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At the ReAwaken America event in Tulsa, we sat down backstage with Kurt from Bibles Unlimited, a ministry dedicated to getting free Bibles into the hands of anyone who needs one. In this short interview, Kurt shares the heart behind giving away Bibles for free, how people can get connected, and answers a question many people have: Where should I start when reading the Bible? Whether you’re brand new to the Bible, returning to your faith, or looking for a way to help others get into God’s Word, this conversation is simple, encouraging, and powerful.


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