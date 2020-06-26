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Explosion In Iran-Who Did It?*Revolution In November?*Record Cases*Russian Planes Buzz USA Again
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78 views • June 26, 2020
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EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
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For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1276261205393518593?s=19
https://twitter.com/Intel_Sky/status/1276280329502785536
https://twitter.com/aliostad/status/1276281035983138816
https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1276283335065600000
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https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/satellite-images-show-chinese-structures-deadly-clash-site-200625075119302.html
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https://gellerreport.com/2020/06/kerry-threatens-insurrection.html/
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