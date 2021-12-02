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History Repeats Itself
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The IMF and other Central Banks are setting the stage to take what is left of the Peoples private property. Klaus Schwab of the WEF said, "You would own nothing and be happy."
With the Fractional Reserve at 0%, they are setting up the global economy for a major crash where they do take everything
With the Fractional Reserve at 0%, they are setting up the global economy for a major crash where they do take everything
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