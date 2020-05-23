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Best & Taylor Intelligence Hour (5/22/2020): Into The Darkness
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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92 views • May 23, 2020
Trump, China, War, Tyranny, Global Spell, Obama Rising, Su Nioj, Earth Changes & More…

While Noah was given a 7-day warning, it is just speculation that the Church would also be given such a warning, but the SIGNS of the coming SUDDEN DESTRUCTION are now everywhere. Trump gave a warning today to open all the churches and if the states would not do so, he would override them. The question, of course, would be how does he do that? Military? As America edges closer to full scale revolution and more ruler against ruler, the war drums appear to be ever louder – and the signs that mother nature is acting up are growing. Planet-X is closer, cosmic energy waves are growing, and signs of a possible reversal of things are in the wind, so to speak. Obama is rising, and the Trump coup is accelerating and much more… —Stewart Best

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You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:

http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!

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FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

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More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html

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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:

https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/

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MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:

https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/

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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735

Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923

Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org

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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Keywords
trumpobamaaliendeep statechinaww3coupnorth koreaearth changesplanet-xarrivalcv-19
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